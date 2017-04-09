Educationists urge joint efforts for early-year education

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Speakers here at a symposium on Sunday

urged joint contribution educationists and parents can make, using appropriate sources of learning and development, latest research,

better networking among peers and a will to make learning a fun activity for the thought leaders of tomorrow.

During third Early Years Thought Leaders symposium organized by The City School (TCS), experts provided parents a chance to learn how to support the work of learning specialists, said a press release.

They discussed the learning needs at the most critical period of learning and development for a child.

Among the panelists were Dr Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, Dr Sadia Shafique, Nuzhat Rauf, Nancy Jamshed, Shamama Arbab Kakakhel and Raja Zia ul Haq.

The panelists were of the view that educationists in the field and parents should join hands to raise awareness on the importance of early learning and development for future generations in Pakistan.

The event was attended by young parents, notable dignitaries, educationists, civil society members, officers of the armed forces, heads of schools, representatives of local colleges and leaders in the field of education.