Educational institutions play an important role in economic development: President

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday said

educational institutions play an important role in development of human resources and economic development and emphasized on the responsibility of teachers in ensuring quality education.

The President was talking to a delegation of Tanzeem-e-Asateza Pakistan headed by its President Professor Mian Muhammad Akram here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and senior civil officials also joined the meeting.

The President stressed that it was the basic responsibility of teachers to also focus on character-building of students along with imparting quality education.

Expressing his keen interest in promoting quality education across the

country, the President hoped that teachers would continue playing their due role in proper training and education of new generation.

The President stressed that the teachers needed to play their part in controlling sectarian differences and parochialism in educational institutions.

He also called for benefiting from the experiences of other countries

to further improve the state of education, adding that policies of the government were in the right direction for improving the standard of education.

He said Urdu as an official language had been completely enforced at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Mamnoon Hussain said the incumbent government was working sincerely to resolve issues of the teachers and in this regard had taken measures for their welfare.

He noted with appreciation that Ministry of Professional Education and

Professional Training was endeavoring to formulate new educational curriculum in line with modern requirements in consultation with all stakeholders including the provinces.

The President hoped that soon uniform educational curriculum would be introduced for the whole country, which would further nurture feelings of harmony, fraternity and brotherhood in the society for attaining collective development.