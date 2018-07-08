Education should be given priority like security issue: minister

LAHORE, Jul 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar has said that education should

be made an issue of security like water shortage, energy and terrorism.

He said this in a meeting during his visit to Urdu Science Board

here in Sunday.

He said that no nation could be developed without education and

the Urdu Science Board was playing its role in this regard.

He said that institutions become independent and strong if they

are self-sufficient. He sought suggestions from the board management

to make it self-sufficient. The minister said that books were the best friends of humans in a good society.

Urdu Science Board Director General Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar gave

briefing to the minister and presented suggestions for betterment

of the institution.

The minister assured the DG of solution to the problems mentioned

by the Urdu Science Board administration.

Earlier, the minister visited the Urdu Kitab Ghar established

by the administration.

The DG presented a shield and some books as souvenir to the

minister.