Education provides real foundation for development: President

KARACHI, May 21 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday emphasized that education provided the real foundation to national development, therefore, it was imperative that strict discipline should be maintained in the educational institutions.

There should be no carelessness in the matters of education, he told a delegation of eminent personalities belonging to various walks of life. It comprised jurists, educationists, intellectuals and civil society representatives, said a press release.

The president said in order to attain their due rights, the people should develop self-confidence in themselves instead of relying on others. Likewise, there should not be any lapse in meeting obligations to the state and society.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and One Belt One Road projects were the special blessings of Almighty Allah for Pakistan and the youth must attain necessary expertise in all modern knowledge and skills to utilize their full potential.

The role of educational institutions was very important in that regard, he noted.

He further said that he himself took keen interest in the education and an open door policy was being followed at the President House to resolve the issues of education.

The president pointed out that the role of judiciary was very important in establishing social discipline and the courts had played valuable role in that regard.

He stressed that the elements promoting corruption in educational institutions needed to be dealt with strictly and every member of the society had important responsibility in that respect.

The officials of Pak Muslim Alliance also called on the president.

The president assured them of resolving the problems of Bengali-speaking Pakistanis and said that every effort would be made to solve their issues.