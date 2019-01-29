Education promotion govt’s top priority: Sarwar

FAISALABAD, Jan 29 (APP)::Punjab Governor and Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Punjab government gives top most

priority to development and promotion of education sector.

He was addressing the 9th convocation of GCUF here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Muhammad

Ajmal Cheema, Vice-Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Nasir Amin, Controller Examination Prof Dr Shafqat Hussain, Registrar Dr Ghulam Ghous, MPAs Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Khial Kastro, deans, professors, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.