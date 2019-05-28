ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has established Overseas Pakistanis Education Fund (OPEF) to provide financial assistance to the children of expatriates studying in various educational institutions across the country.

The fund was set up in the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on the instruction of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari who is cognizant of the financial constraints faced by the Pakistani workers abroad, the official sources in OPF told APP here.

The scholarships would be granted in various disciplines including intermediate or equivalent and graduation/masters program for the year 2019.

The graduation and masters programme comprised MBBS, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Engineering and MS Program (18 years of education), the sources added.

Explaining the eligibility criteria for applicants, they said, he/she must have minimum 60 per cent marks or CGPA 2.5 in his/her last SSC/HSSC Board Exams or Graduation/Masters through the HEC recognized University.

According to them, monthly income of parent should not be more than Rs 100,000 and had not availed any other scholarships during the academic year, previously.

One of the parents (father/mother) of the applicant must be a registered member of OPF (valid for three years after permanent return).The OPF would reimburse the tuition fee of scholarship holder, they added.

The eligible applicants can download application form from OPF’s official website opf.org.pk. Application form can also be obtained from OPF head office, Islamabad and OPF regional offices at Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta and Mirpur (AJK). Application form can be submitted either in person or by courier to OPF head office, OPF regional offices, the sources further added.