Edible oil production increases 20,56%, ghee reduces 0.40

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Domestic production of cooking oil during 11 months of fiscal year (2017-18) grew by 20.65 percent, where as vegetable ghee decreased by 0.40 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, domestic production of vegetable ghee was recorded at 1.116 million tons, which was stood at 1.171 million tons in the same period of last year, according the Quantum Index Number of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, domestic production of cooking oil grew by 20.65 percent and it was recorded at 429,652 metric tons as against the 356,120 tons of same period of last year.

On ,month on month basis, in May, 2018, the production of vegetable ghee was recorded at 117,080 tons as against the production of 113.789 tons of same month last year, where as the

44,150 tons of cooking produced as compared the production of 35,799 tons of same month of last year.

It may be recalled that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 6 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.19 points during July-May (2017-18) against 140.75 points during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 6 per cent.

The highest growth of 3.62 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.58 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.80 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 2.76 percent during May 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 11.63 percent in May 2018 when compared to growth of April 2018, the PBS data revealed.