Edible oil import reduces by 6.92%, 39.38% in five months

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Import of edible oil into the country

including soyabean and palm oil during first five months of current

financial year reduced by 33 percent and 6.93 percent respectively

as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year.

Soyabean oil import into the country during the period from

July-November, 2016 reduced by 33 percent as compared to the same

period of last year, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During first five months of current financial year, soyabean

oil import into the country was recorded at 58,780 metric tons

valuing US$ 57,303 million as compared to import of 62,215 metric

tons valuing of US$ 85.528 million of same period of last financial

year.

Meanwhile, palm oil import into the country decreased by 6.92

percent and recorded at 972,028 metric tons as against the import of

1,140,836 metric tons of same period of last year, it added.

Palm oil import into the country came down from US$ 720.389

million in July-November, 2015-16 to US$ 670.583 million of same

period of current financial year.

On month on month basis, 4,044 metric tons of soyabean oil

worth US$ 3.059 million were imported in month of November, 2016 as

compared to import of 11,055 metric tons worth US$ 16.932 million of

same month of last year,showing an decrease of 32.32 percent.

On other hand, import of palm oil during the month of

November, 2016 witnessed decrease of 81.92 percent as import of palm oil was recorded at 224,912 metric tons valuing US$ 160.710 million as compared to 183,115 metric tons worth of US$121.459 million of same month of last year.