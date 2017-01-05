ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Import of edible oil into the country
including soyabean and palm oil during first five months of current
financial year reduced by 33 percent and 6.93 percent respectively
as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year.
Soyabean oil import into the country during the period from
July-November, 2016 reduced by 33 percent as compared to the same
period of last year, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
During first five months of current financial year, soyabean
oil import into the country was recorded at 58,780 metric tons
valuing US$ 57,303 million as compared to import of 62,215 metric
tons valuing of US$ 85.528 million of same period of last financial
year.
Meanwhile, palm oil import into the country decreased by 6.92
percent and recorded at 972,028 metric tons as against the import of
1,140,836 metric tons of same period of last year, it added.
Palm oil import into the country came down from US$ 720.389
million in July-November, 2015-16 to US$ 670.583 million of same
period of current financial year.
On month on month basis, 4,044 metric tons of soyabean oil
worth US$ 3.059 million were imported in month of November, 2016 as
compared to import of 11,055 metric tons worth US$ 16.932 million of
same month of last year,showing an decrease of 32.32 percent.
On other hand, import of palm oil during the month of
November, 2016 witnessed decrease of 81.92 percent as import of palm oil was recorded at 224,912 metric tons valuing US$ 160.710 million as compared to 183,115 metric tons worth of US$121.459 million of same month of last year.
Edible oil import reduces by 6.92%, 39.38% in five months
ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Import of edible oil into the country