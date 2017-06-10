Edhi Foundation working for welfare of the poor: Rabbani

KARACHI, June 10 (APP): Acting President and Senate Chairman

Mian Raza Rabbani Saturday lauded the welfare work rendered by

the Edhi Foundation saying that it had been working for the welfare,

betterment and upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived

sections of the society.

He was speaking at a ceremony here in which the Edhi

Foundation was handed over three ambulances on behalf of the

Senate of Pakistan.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, former chief

minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Nisar

Ahmed Khuhro and Faisal Edhi were also present on the occasion.

Raza Rabbani said that he was happy that the Edhi Foundation

was working for the welfare and uplift of the poorer sections of

the society, who, otherwise, were ignored.

He said poverty and ignorance was increasing in the Muslim

countries. Under a conspiracy, frictions were being created among

the Muslim countries, who should better resolve their differences

through negotiations, he added.

The Senate Chairman said Pakistan enjoyed a prominent position

in the Muslim Ummah and should play a role for the resolution of

differences among the Muslim countries.

He said the Pakistani parliament through a resolution, had

condemned an attack on the Iranian parliament.

Faisal Edhi thanked the Chairman Senate for the donation of

ambulances and said that the vehicles would help serve the people

in need.