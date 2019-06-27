LAHORE, Jun 27 (APP):Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmad said on Thursday that there is nothing beyond hope which guides you to the most difficult of tasks and even when we lost to India in a crucial World Cup match, we did not lose hope.

“Our belief was in our potential. We were convinced when we will turn our potential into performance, we can beat any team in the event,” he wrote in his column while anayzling Pakistan thumping six-wicket win over world number one New Zealand in an important match of the World Cup at Edgbaston.

After a two-day off, there seems to be a revival of the side, which looks rejuvenated. The most valuable and priceless thing for this side has been the support of its fans. If Lord’s was 80 per cent green, Edgbaston was close to 100 per cent. It’s the much-needed support of the fans that continues to drive and motivate us, he said adding “As such, the support and appreciation from the stands and all around the globe were the additional factors that contributed to our last two wins.”