ECP’s two members to be retired on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be retired from their seats on expiry of their two and half year tenure on January 26, 2019.

A ceremony in this regard was held here on Monday to conduct balloting procedure. According to results of balloting, two members of ECP included Abdul Ghafar Soomro and Justice ® Shakeel Ahmad Baloch will be retired on January 26, 2019 while remaining two members will complete their five year tenure.