ECP’s task force to assess internet voting system for overseas Pakistani voters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) task force has been working to assess web based automated system of internet voting for eligible Pakistani voters living abroad.

According to ECP, on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the ECP had established Internet Voting Task Force for conduct of third party evaluation and technical audit of the I-Voting solution, proposed by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

It said that the I-Voting Task Force was mandated to technically assess the overall web based automated system of internet voting for eligible Pakistani voters living abroad having National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and valid machine readable Pakistani passport as per the terms of reference (TOR) and will submit its report along with the recommendations.

CEO M/S IT-Butler, Dubai, UAE, Dr Muhammad Manshad Satti is the convener of the task force while the members included DG (Law), ECP Muhammad Arshad, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore Dr Umer Saif, Information Technology Board, Peshawar KP, Shahbaz Khan, Assistant Professor, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), representative from Lahore University of Management Sconces (LUMS), Lahore and representative from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi., Information Technology Board, Peshawar KP, Shahbaz Khan, Assistant Professor, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), representative from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore and representative from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.