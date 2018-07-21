ECP’s preparations on general election going on as per plan: Secretary ECP

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP):Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Saturday said that the commission has been efficiently working on preparation of general election as its per plan to hold free, fair and transparent polls on July 25.

Talking to media persons, the secretary ECP said that the process of printing and its dispatching would be completed today while all issues in the dispatching of election material had been resolved.

He said that there was a plan to have strict mentoring on postal ballot papers to avoid its misuse. He added it was decided to audit the postal ballot papers.

The secretary said that result management system (RMS) would be functional from July 25 and that results would be shared through official media.

He said that Close Circuit Cameras (CCT) had been installed in all four provinces to ensure safety of the voters.

He said that on the recommendation of Interior Ministry, the commission had issued notice to three candidates and summoned them to appear before the commission and clear their position as the name of these candidates were on United Nations list.

He said that 800,000 security forces had been engaged to ensure foolproof security during general election, who would perform their duties under code of conduct of ECP.

He added security staff would perform duties under Presiding Officers at polling stations.

He dispelled this impression about stopping election campaign of any candidate or political party.

He said that the commission had always taken quick response on any such incident like stopping rally of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari or matter of son of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He said that the commission had been working with full power and all institutions had been fully supporting the commission.

He said that prompt action was taken on every complaint of level playing field and that there was no pressure from any institution on ECP.

He said that the commission had taken special measures for assistance of blind voters to cast their vote.

He added special instructions had been passed on to provincial governments to improve the condition of polling stations.

He said that as whole, the standard of polling stations were more better in upcoming election as compared to 2013 general elections.

He added in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab the condition of 96 percent polling station has been improved.

He said that in last three days as many as 70,000 citizens have used ECP’s short messaging service (SMS) 8300 and added that this service has been functioning successfully. He said that the commission has also been working on RMS service.