ECP urges fool proof security for LG slots’ polls

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

has urged fool proof security arrangements for smooth conduct of elections at polling stations for Chairmen and Vice Chairmen slots in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday.

According to ECP, a letter has been written to the Chief Secretary

government of Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab to issue the standard instructions to District Coordination Officer and District Police Officer Toba Tek Singh.

They have been asked for ensuring strict impartially during election

process in District Toba Tek Singh in Punjab, wherein the elections of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen slots are schedule to be held.

The deployment sufficient police force at each polling station has been directed in order to avoid any untoward incident.