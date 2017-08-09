ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
has decided to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Biometric Voting
Machine (BVM) on trial basis in NA-120 Lahore and PP-4 Gujar Khan bye-
elections.
According to ECP, the decision was taken in the ECP meeting here on
Wednesday, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar
Muhammad Raza.
It was also decided to use available 100 biometric machines and 150
electronic voting machines in these two bye-elections in order to observe
the performance of these machines on technical grounds.
The meeting decided that media persons will be briefed on functioning
of these machines while there be practical exhibition of these machines in
front of media.
It was also decided that the ECP will take steps to educate voters
and candidates of the concerned constituencies. This steps will help ECP
to get support of voters and candidates in achieving better results from
use of these machines.
The ECP has already contacted NADRA to receive voters data of
concerned constituencies on time for use of these machines in bye-elections
on September 17, 2017 on trial basis.
ECP to use biometric, electronic voting machines in NA-120 bye polls
ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)