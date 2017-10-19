ECP to observe Dec 7 as National Voters Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to

observe December 7 as National Voters Day.

According to an official of ECP, like previous year, the commission

will also observe the day with full enthusiasm.

He said that it was decided that different activities will be planned to mark

the day including seminars and rallies at district level in order to

create awareness in public about the importance of vote and voters.

People from different walks of life including civil society, NGOs,

media persons, disabled persons, representatives of minorities and

women will be invited in these activities.

He said during different activities people will be informed about the

importance of vote and registration as voters. Country’s people particularly

women will be asked to come forward and register them as voter.