ECP to give verdict in PTI chief ’s code of conduct violation case on Dec 4

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to give its verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s code of conduct violation case on December 4.

A five-member bench of the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the case.

PTI counsel Shahid Gondal requested the ECP to adjourn the hearing against the party chairman

till the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) hearing on the case on November 29.

In his arguments before the commission, Shahid Gondal said that as the case was being heard by the IHC, the ECP should adjourn its hearing.

In response, the CEC asked the advocate to present the high court’s stay order before the

commission. The chief election commissioner questioned the PTI counsel that had the IHC issued stay order on the hearing and in case it had, the PTI should provide a copy of the judgment.

The high court did not issue any stay order to the ECP. The code of conduct was

established through consultations with political parties and in keeping with

the Constitution,” the CEC said.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 4. The ECP said it would announce its

decision in the case on that day after hearing the lawyers’ arguments.

The PTI chief was accused of violating the ECP’s code of conduct in public addresses at

Jhelum and Sahiwal prior to by-elections there this year. Imran Khan had

challenged the notices before the Islamabad High Court.