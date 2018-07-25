ECP takes notice of live talks of politicians

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) taking notice of live media talk of politicians Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that it was violation of electoral code of conduct for media issued by the commission.

According to an official of ECP, they have asked media not to carry any such live media talk of any political party or candidate which is prohibited on the Election Day.

The commission has also decided to issue notices to media houses on live talk of politicians which was violation of code of conduct.