ECP suspends local government set up till July 25

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday directed to suspend all local governments’ functionaries in

exercise of its constitutional powers to ensure the level playing field for every political party by holding the upcoming polls in free, fair and transparent manner.

According to ECP, the all local government machinery including Chairman and Vice Chairman of District Council

and Municipal Committee, Nazim and Naib Nazim of District and Tehsil Council and Town committee, Mayor and

Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan and Municipal Corporation, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee, Vice President and Member Cantonment Board, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Union, Village, Neighborhood and ward Council or Committee shall remain suspended till 25 of this month.

The Commission in light of Article 218(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 along with section 4 and 8 (c) of

the Election Act, 2017 may take all necessary steps to prevent any action on the part of the local government

institutions amounting to influence the results of upcoming polls by depriving candidates from having level playing

field.

Meanwhile, the election supervisory body also directed to provincial governments to ensure the smooth

functioning with regard to sanitation and cleanliness during the period of suspension.