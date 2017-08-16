ECP rejects PTI’s appeal, orders to submit foreign funding details by Sep 7

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
on Wednesday rejecting the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI), directed the party to submit details of foreign funding by
September 7.
A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner
Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza after hearing the arguments of both
parties’ counsels, dismissed the PTI’s application for delaying
ECP’s proceeding on foreign funding case, filed by PTI founding
member and former central leader Akbar S Babar.
Earlier, Akbar S Babar’s counsel, Ahmad Hassan in his
arguments requested the commission to continue proceeding on party
funding case and issue order for production of all documents without
any further delay.
He said that the commission should make decision in accordance
with law rather on the wishes of PTI, who was intentionally hiding
the source of its foreign funding from the commission.
He said that it is not a matter of jurisdiction but a matter
of merit and appealed the ECP to issue order in this case on merit.
He added PTI has adopted a habit of submitting application on every
date of proceeding.
He said that this is very embarrassing that every time they
come up with new apprehensions just to linger on this case in ECP.
He added every time they try to get further time.
He questioned why PTI was reluctant to present all details of
foreign funding. He added PTI has different stance on same matter in
different courts.
He said that the ECP has just submitted its opinion regarding
its jurisdiction with the Supreme Court and that it didn’t present
a fact report as being said by the PTI counsel.
Ahmad Hassan advocate requested the commission that PTI should
not be given further relief and it should be stopped further giving
applications to ECP.
“This is a joke with the system. They want to stop things
which is not fair.”
He said that the PTI was also hiding before the court the
details of its accounts in USA. He added PTI must produce statements
of its bank accounts in USA.
PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan said that PTI will submit its
foreign funding details after having clarity on the jurisdiction
of ECP on the matter.
He said that same issue is being discussed in the Supreme
Court and requested the commission to suspend the proceeding till
decision of the Supreme Court on the matter.
ECP rejects PTI’s appeal, orders to submit foreign funding details by Sep 7
ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)