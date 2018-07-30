ECP rejects political leaders’ demand of CEC resignation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the demand of some leaders of political parties about resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza.

Commenting on the demand of some political leaders on conclusion of All Parties Conference (APC), the ECP spokesman in a statement strongly rejected the irrelevant discussion and demand and added that the commission will give its detailed reaction on Tuesday to inform the general public.