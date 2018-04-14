ECP rejects objection on preliminary declamation of NA-15, 16

ABBOTTABAD, April 11(APP)::Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected the objections of the appellants against two preliminary declamations of constituencies of district and considered only one complaint.

According to ECP verdict, grievances against the two constituencies

of district Abbottabad NA 15,16 were rejected while only one objection

about provincial constituency PK-38 Abbottabad-III, was accepted.

Twenty one objections were registered including the complaint of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi, former

Deputy Speaker NA Sardar Yaqoob, Provencial Minister for Food

Qalandar Khan Loodhi, PML-N Senator Barrister Javed Abbassi,

Tehsil member Iftikhar Khan and others.

The ECP only accepted the objection of member Tehsil Council

Havelian Iftikhar Khan and ordered to cut three Union Councils Ghari Phul Garan, Rajoya and Bandi Attai Khan from PK-37 and add to PK-38 while Union Council Salhad to add into PK-37 from PK-38.

After the verdict of ECP, Senator Javed Abbassi has decided to file a petition in Supreme Court against the new declamation of the constituencies since ground realities of the area had been ignored

and new electoral constituencies had been formed.

Earlier in district Abbottabad, the list was finalized about four

provincial constituencies including PK-36 Abbottabad, comprising

the areas of Tehsil Bakot, Tehsil Loran and Patwar Circles of Tarnawai and Bandi Dhoonda. PK-37 Abbottabad-II consists of patwar circles of Tehsil Havelian, Kokal Barseen, Jhangra, Bagan, Galyat, Orush circle, Chatri, Dhamtoor I, II and Nagaki.

PK-38 Abbottabad III included Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Sherwan

Patwar Circle, Chamhad, Kasakki Kalan, Pawa, Rach Bahan, Havelian Cantonment, Municipal Committee Havelian, Havelian Patwar circle, Jhangra patwar circle, Kokal, Baldheri, Banda Qazi, Gojri, Jhangi, Salhad I and II.

While PK-39 Abbottabad IV consists of Abbottabad Cantonment,

Abbottabad Municipal Committee, Nawan Shar Town Committee, Nawan Shahr western I and II, Nawan Shahr east I and II Shaik ul Bandi I and II and Banda Peer Khan.