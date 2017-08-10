ECP receives two nomination papers for NA-120 bye poll so far

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Two candidates have submitted their
nomination papers on Thursday with the Returning Officer for bye-election in NA-120,
Lahore-III, on first day of filling of nomination papers.
According to ECP, candidates Ghulam Shabbir and Mickal Fars Sarwyaa
have submitted their nomination papers for bye election in NA-120 while no candidate
has submitted nomination papers for bye election in PP-4 today.
It said that the process of filling of nomination papers by candidates
with the Returning Officer for bye-election in NA-120 Lahore-III will continue till August
12.
It said that the Returning Officer will remain available from today to
collect the nomination papers from candidates of the constituency.
It said that dates for the scrutiny of nomination papers by the
Returning Officer will be between August 15 to August 17.
Similarly, the last date for filling of appeals against decisions of
the Returning Officer rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be
August 21.
It said that the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate
Tribunal will be August 24 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature
will be August 25.
The publication of the revised list of candidates will be on August 26
while the polling will be held on September 17.
The nomination papers will be received by the Returning Officer at
office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab, 10-Court Street,
Lahore between the hours 08:00am to 04:00pm from August 10 to August 12.
