ECP receives first consignment of 100 biometric verification machines

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) on Wednesday received a first consignment of
100 biometric Verification Machines (BVMs) from a private firm
M/s Secure Tech Pvt. Ltd to use in election purposes.
According to an official of ECP, these machines have been
purchased to use in by-elections throughout
the country as pilot testing, a fist time ever in the election
process of the country. He said that a complete data of electoral
rolls will be feed in these biometric machines, which will
further ensure transparency in scrutinizing the voters’ names.
He said that the commission was waiting for the response of
NADRA on ECP’s request of providing thumb impression.
He said that the report on results of
scrutiny of pilot testing will be presented before
the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms. The official
said that these machines which are more technically efficient
and reliable will meet the technical requirement of the commission.
