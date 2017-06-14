ECP receives first consignment of 100 biometric verification machines

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) on Wednesday received a first consignment of

100 biometric Verification Machines (BVMs) from a private firm

M/s Secure Tech Pvt. Ltd to use in election purposes.

According to an official of ECP, these machines have been

purchased to use in by-elections throughout

the country as pilot testing, a fist time ever in the election

process of the country. He said that a complete data of electoral

rolls will be feed in these biometric machines, which will

further ensure transparency in scrutinizing the voters’ names.

He said that the commission was waiting for the response of

NADRA on ECP’s request of providing thumb impression.

He said that the report on results of

scrutiny of pilot testing will be presented before

the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms. The official

said that these machines which are more technically efficient

and reliable will meet the technical requirement of the commission.