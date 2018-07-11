ECP postpones election in PK-78 after suicide blast

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed election here in PK-78 after

a powerful suicide blast in ANP election rally that assassinated Haroon Bilour along with

18 other on Tuesday night.

According to the ECP, the election in PK-78 (Peshawar-13) will be held later along with by-election, which will take place after the general election scheduled on July 25.

At least 19 people including a leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Haroon Bilour, were martyred and 66 other injured in a suicide attack that had rocked ANP election rally at Yakatoot area of Peshawar last night.

According to police, a suicide attacker has entered a corner meeting of ANP that would be addressed by Haroon Bilour and blew himself up.

Haroon Bilour was the ANP candidate for PK-78 Peshawar-13. His funeral prayers will be offered at Wazir Bagh Peshawar at 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

Bashir Ahmed Bilour, father of slain Haroon Bilour, was also martyred in a suicide attack in December 2012 at Qissa Khwani bazaar. He was the eldest son of Bashir Bilour and was contesting election from the same constituency on which his late father was contesting.