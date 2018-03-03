ECP officially announces senate election results from Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced the results of senate election 2018 on seats of general, technocrat, non-Muslim and women reserved seats from Sindh.

According to ECP, the seven winning candidates on general seats from Sindh were Mian Raza Rabbani, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Moula Bux Chandio and Imamuddin Shouqeen.

On two reserved seats for technocrat/Ulema, the winning candidates were Dr Sikandar Mandhro and Rukhsana Zuberi. On two reserved seats for women Quratulain Marri and Keshoo Bai got success while Anwar Lal Dean was elected on one non-Muslim seat from Sindh.

On general seats number of valid votes were 147, on technocrat seats number of valid votes were 154 and on women reserved seats number of valid votes were 155 while on non-Muslim seat the number of valid votes were 148.