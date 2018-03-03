ECP officially announces senate election results from KP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially
announced the results of senate election 2018 on seats of general, technocrat
and women reserved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to ECP, the seven winning candidates on general seats from KP included Muhammad Talha Mehmood
(JUI-F), Faisal Javed ((PTI), Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah (Independent), Muhammad
Ayub (PTI), Behramand (PPPP), Fida Muhammad (PTI) and Mushtaq Ahmed (Jamat-e-Islami
Pakistan).
On two reserved seats for Technocrat/Ulema, Muhammad Azam
Khan Swati (PTI) and Dilawar Khan (Independent) won the election while on two
seats reserved for women Mehar Taj Roghani (PTI) and Robina Khalid (PPPP) got
success.
On general seats total number of voters were 122, polled
votes were 122 and the number of valid votes were 118, while invalid votes were
four. On technocrat seats, total number of voters were 122, polled votes were
122, and valid votes were 120 while the invalid votes were two.
Similarly, on seats reserved for women, total number of
voters were 122, polled votes were 122, and valid votes were 120, while invalid
votes were two.
