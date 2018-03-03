ECP officially announces senate election results from KP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially

announced the results of senate election 2018 on seats of general, technocrat

and women reserved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ECP, the seven winning candidates on general seats from KP included Muhammad Talha Mehmood

(JUI-F), Faisal Javed ((PTI), Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah (Independent), Muhammad

Ayub (PTI), Behramand (PPPP), Fida Muhammad (PTI) and Mushtaq Ahmed (Jamat-e-Islami

Pakistan).

On two reserved seats for Technocrat/Ulema, Muhammad Azam

Khan Swati (PTI) and Dilawar Khan (Independent) won the election while on two

seats reserved for women Mehar Taj Roghani (PTI) and Robina Khalid (PPPP) got

success.

On general seats total number of voters were 122, polled

votes were 122 and the number of valid votes were 118, while invalid votes were

four. On technocrat seats, total number of voters were 122, polled votes were

122, and valid votes were 120 while the invalid votes were two.

Similarly, on seats reserved for women, total number of

voters were 122, polled votes were 122, and valid votes were 120, while invalid

votes were two.