ECP notifies reserved seats for women, non-Muslim in assemblies

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday notified the allocation of the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims to different political parties in National and four provincial assemblies.

According to the notification, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been allocated 33 of the total 70 National Assembly seats reserved for women and minorities, taking the party’s total count in the lower house of the parliament to 158 — just 14 seats short of reaching the simple majority in the House.

The PTI got 16 reserved seats for women from Punjab, four from Sindh, seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Balochistan.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) got 15 seats reserved for women from Punjab and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) had got two seats each reserved for non-Muslims. PPPP obtained one from Punjab and eight from Sindh on reserved seats for women.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has secured one minority seat. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Grand Democratic Alliance, Balochistan National Party and Balochistan Awami Party received one seat each reserved for women.

Meanwhile, in the provincial assemblies, PTI got five in Sindh Assembly, 33 in Punjab, 16 in KP and one in Balochistan reserved for women. PML-N could obtain 30 women seats in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkwa while PPPP got two women seats in Punjab, 17 in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Balochistan Awami Party got four women seats in Balochistan Assembly while MMA and Balochistan National Party obtained two seats each reserved for women. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh got four and two seats reserved for women respectively.