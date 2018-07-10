ECP made code of conducts for media, government officials, political parties: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Mushahid Hussain Syed Tuesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had set code of conducts which would apply on media, government officials, the candidates contesting elections and political parties.

“We should follow the constitution to achieve the progress,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on upcoming elections, he said people were expressing enthusiasm, and actively campaigning for choosing their next representatives while setting the criteria of performance.

This was an important election for the country which was being held on July 25, he said adding that nobody should interfere in the forthcoming general election.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that all the political parties should learn from their past mistakes, adding they should not repeat such mistakes for better working of democratic system.

All national institutions should work under their constitutional parameters, he said adding that election should be held in fair, free and transparent manner across the country.