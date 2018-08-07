ECP issues notifications of returned candidates to NA, PAs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday published the names of candidates returned to the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies as a result of General Election 2018.

According to ECP, the commission has stopped issuing the official notifications of 34 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies due to stay of high courts, non submission of return of election expenses, postponement of election under section 73 of Election Act, 2017, awaiting of result, due to death of returned candidate and result or notification withheld by ECP due to different reasons including recounting.

The commission has withheld the notifications of 11 National Assembly constituencies out of 272 constituencies while 23 Provincial Assemblies constituencies’ notifications have been withheld by the ECP out of 577 constituencies of all four provinces including 297 of Punjab Assembly, 130 of Sindh Assembly, 99 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 51 of Balochistan Assembly.

Elections were delayed on two seats of the National Assembly and six of provincial assemblies. Elections for these seats will be held within 60 days after newly-elected members of the national and provincial assemblies take oath.

The independent candidates now have three days to join a party while the final list of positions of parties will then be issued.

The notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the final list of positions of political parties is compiled. Candidates from reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates join political parties.

The ECP said political parties have submitted their lists of preferences for reserved seats.

After a summary of issuing notifications to successful candidates which was approved by the chief election commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, the documents were also uploaded on ECP’s website.