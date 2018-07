ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to appear before the commission in person or through counsel on July 19 on using abusive, insolent and derogatory language during election campaign.

According to a notice issued by the ECP, the PTI chief has been asked to appear on due date and time in the ECP Secretariat, falling which the matter will be decided in his absence.