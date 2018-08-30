ECP issues final list of candidates for Presidential election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the final list of candidates for the presidential election.

According to the notification issued here, three persons have been validly nominated for election to the office of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. These three candidates include Aitzaz Ahsan (PPPP), Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi (PTI) and Fazl-ur-Rehman (JUI-F).

The ECP accepted nomination papers of four candidates a day earlier out of the 12 that had submitted them. However, Fazl’s covering candidate Amir Muqam withdrew from the run before the final announcement.

It is to mention that the opposition parties have two candidates (Aitzaz Ahsan and Fazl-ur-Rehman) contesting for the post as a consensus could not be reached on a joint presidential candidate.

The voting for presidential election will be held on September 4 at 10am.