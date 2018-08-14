ECP fully empowered after Election Act 2017: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Ali Zafar Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully empowered and responsible to conduct elections after Election Act 2017.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the ECP have not issued schedule so far, for conducting Presidential election in the country as August 25 was its due date.

As per law, he said after the formation of the National Assembly the election of the President must be held within 30.