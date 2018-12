ECP fixes Jan 10, for hearing disqualification reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Monday fixed the date for hearing a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on January 10.

The ECP has issued a notice to the petitioner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman for initial hearing.