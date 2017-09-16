ECP finalizes arrangments to hold NA 120 bye-election on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
has finalized all arrangements to hold bye-election in NA-120
Lahore-III in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner on
Sunday.
As many as 44 candidates including 32 independent and 12
ticket holders of different political parties are taking part in the
bye-election, said an official of the ECP.
Candidates of major political parties included Begum Kalsoom
Nawaz from Pakistan Muslim League (N), Faisal Mir from Pakistan
People’s Party and Dr.Yasmeen Rashid from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI).
He said that the constituency has total 3,21,786 registered
voters, out of which 1,79,642 are male while 1,42,144 are female
voters.
He said that total 220 polling stations including 103 male, 98
female and 19 combined polling station have been set up for
bye-election. He added in total 573 polling booths 312 male and 261
female pooling booths have been set-up by the ECP.
He said that 220 Presiding Officer, 573 Assistant Presiding
Officers and 573 Polling Officers would discharge their duties on
the polling day.
He said that seven monitoring teams have been constituted with
20 officials from Islamabad and four provinces for bye-election.
These well-equipped teams with having cameras, transport and
supporting staff will start their duties from Saturday evening.
He said that these teams will monitor the observance of code
of conduct and performance of biometric machines and send report to
the ECP.
The official said that these teams will also immediate report
to Returning Officer concerned, District Returning Officer,
Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Central Monitoring
Committee Islamabad and the ECP in case of violation of code of
conduct in the constituency through telephone, fax, whatsapp or
email.
He said that on receiving any such report from the team, the
commission will take action.
He said that senior officials of ECP’s IT wing are also
included in these teams, who will examine the performance and other
aspects of BVM machines on technical grounds and send report to the
ECP.
He said that the commission was already strictly monitoring
the code of conduct for bye-election and never allow any candidate
or political party to violate code of conduct.
He said that the commission has already served a notice to the
federal and provincial ministers and directed them not to
participate in political activities otherwise strict legal action
will be taken against them.
