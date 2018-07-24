ECP establishes gender desk to register complaints of women voters

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the first time established a gender desk to register complaints regarding any hindrance for women voters to cast their votes on the historic day of general elections 2018.

An official of ECP, Nighat Saddique informed that they have also established two helpline numbers, 051-9225623 and 051 9225624 where anyone can register complaints of any hindrance for women voters to cast their vote.

She informed that Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), a non-government organization, issued a report mentioning 16 contingencies with 67 polling stations where women were not allowed to cast their vote.

Talking prompt action, she told that the ECP asked the directed deputy commissioners (DCs) of the respective districts to hold meetings with the notables of the areas to educate people regarding the importance of vote, besides explaining to them the Section 9 of the Election Act 2017.

Under the section, the ECP has powers to declare results of such polling stations null and void where less than 10 percent women voters turnout would be registered.

She informed that DCs and ACs of these areas also informed the notables that if anyone was found involved in restricting women to cast their vote, they would be charged under section 117 of Election Act for forcefully stopping them.

The spokesperson said since woman voters turnout in the previous general or by-elections in Shangla, Nowshera, Lower Deer remained low, the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of the district had been issued special directives to remain vigilant and keep in touch with the notables.

She said the Commission had so far received four complaints from women voters on which appropriate action was taken immediately.

She said a complaint was received from Dhurnal that no separate polling booth for women had been set up there. But the ECP officials visited the area and found that three polling booths each were established for women and men, and two joint. The officials arranged partition even in the joint booths with eight seats for women outside, she added.