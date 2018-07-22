ECP emphasizing to facilitate and educate voters

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Spokesperson ECP Nadeem Qasim said that ECP has taken appreciable and wise steps to facilitate the voters and maximize the turnout in general election 2018.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said it is compulsory to bring original National Identity Card along with them on the polling day. The voters with expiry original ID card will be eligible for casting the vote however photocopy of ID card will not be accepted.

“I would like to appreciate NADRA for issuing new ID cards before election. All the government machinery is taking substantial measures in line with ECP for fair and transparent election. International observers have reached Pakistan to monitor the election process,”he added.

He informed in this election ECP has introduced new technology to facilitate the voters. The voters can see the results on their mobile phones on WhatsApp after 7 p.m. on Election Day adding he said it must be appreciated that ECP and other institutions are taking steps to conduct transparent, free and fair election.

He claimed that a campaign is running successfully on media to educate the voters regarding polling, to create awareness amongst the voters and Introduction of National Assembly Constituencies and Candidates contesting the elections in the respective constituencies.

He further said this is not a new practice, ECP have been running such campaigns to educate the voters since the begging of election process. ECP have also taken considerable measures to increase the number of women voters.