ECP discusses LG polls arrangements in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):A meeting was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday to discuss the arrangements

of local government elections in Balochistan.

The meeting which was chaired by ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad decided that the final announcement of delimitation will be made on March 30.

It was informed that the commission will accept objections on delimitation during February 16 to March 2, while the decisions on all objections will be made by March 17.