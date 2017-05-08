ECP directs PTI to submit foreign funding’s details

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): A full bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejecting the stance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on jurisdiction of ECP to hear the case, directed PTI to submit details of funds received from abroad.

The ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza while upholding maintainability of petition filed against alleging the party of funds embezzlement and financial corruption, also directed the PTI to submit its reply in contempt of court case by May 17.

The commission also took up for hearing electoral code of conduct violation petition filed against Imran Khan.

The ECP asked the PTI chief’s counsel to submit copies of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court’s orders.

Later, talking to the media outside ECP, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz alleged that foreign funding shows that PTI is peddling an agenda of outside forces.

The PTI tried to create anarchy in the country through foreign funding, he added.

PTI founding member and petitioner Akbar S. Babar said that Election Commission has made it clear to all political parties to follow the law.

Pointing double standards of PTI Chief, Akbar S. Babar said Imran Khan’s politics is devoid of morality.