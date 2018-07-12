ECP directs PEMRA to issue notices to media channels violating code of ethics

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday has directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to issue show cause notices to media channels telecasting political parties’ advertisements violating code of ethics.

According to an official message, PEMRA officials briefed Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza regarding the matter.

Chief Election Commissioner said that political parties’ election campaign commercials have been depicted on various satellite television channels containing abusive and foul language against the opponents. He ordered PEMRA representatives to take action according to authority’s rules and issue show cause notices to such channels.

He also ordered to make complete estimate of the political parties’ advertisements and provide the record to ECP so that it could take action against each political party as per Election laws on violation.