ECP directs federal, provincial authorities to assist in delimitation of constituencies and electoral rolls revision

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday directed federal and provincial authorities to assist the Commission in delimitation of constituencies and revision of electoral rolls as per Article 220.

The ECP directed the relevant authorities to freeze the limits of the Revenue Units from December 22, 2017, till the completion of delimitation process, said a press release.

In a letter written to provincial chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretary (FATA) and Secretary Ministry of Statistics have been directed to accomplish various tasks and furnish

necessary information as mentioned therein within stipulated dates.

The letter directed all concerned for furnishing the requisite information by

January 10, 2018 so that the activities with regard to the delimitation and revision of the

electoral rolls are not hampered.

The letter says that through the constitution (Twenty fourth) amendment act 2017, the

clause (3) and clause (5) of Article 51 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

have been amended according to which the seats in the National Assembly have been

allocated to each province, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and the Federal Capital

on the basis of provisional results of the census.

The letter further states that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is under constitutional

obligation to delimit the constituencies and revised the Electoral Rolls accordingly before the

upcoming General Elections.