ECP declares PTI chief as returned candidate to NA-131

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday published the name of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as candidate returned to the National Assembly as a result of General Election, 2018 from the constituency NA-131 Lahore-IX.

According to ECP notification, the commission also published the names of Chudhary Muhammad Hamid Hameed and Farrukh Habib as candidates returned to the National Assembly from constituencies NA-90 Sargodha-III and NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, respectively.

The commission also notified the name of Mir Naimatullah Zehri and Aziz Ullah Khan as candidates returned to the provincial assemblies of constituencies PB-36 Shaheed Sikandarabad (Balochistan) and PK-4 Swat-III (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), respectively as result of general elections, 2018.