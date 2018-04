ECP de-notifies Khwaja Asif as member NA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescinding its order issued on May 22, 2013 to declaring Khawaja Muhammad Asif as returned candidate from constituency NA-110 Sialkot-I, de-notified him as member National Assembly with immediate effect.

According to ECP, the notification was issued in consequent upon disqualification of Khawaja Muhammad Asif from being a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) by the Islamabad High Court, vide judgment passed in writ petition No. 2907 of 2017 titled “Muhammad Usman Dar Vs Khawaja Muhammad Asif in terms of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.