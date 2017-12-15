ECP de-notifies Jahangir Tareen as MNA from NA-154

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-notified Jahangir Khan Tareen as Member of National Assembly from constituency NA-154 Lodhran-1 with immediate effect.

In consequence, the previous notification of the commission issued on December 28, 2015 declaring Jahangir Khan Tareen as returned candidate from NA-154 Lodhran-1 stands rescinded with effect from December 15, 2017, an ECP notification Friday said.

It said that the ECP issued this notification consequent upon disqualification of Jahangir Khan Tareen from being a Member of National Assembly by the Supreme Court of Pakistan vide judgment on December 15, 2017 passed in constitution petition No. 36 of 2016 titled “Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Vs Jahangir Khan Tareen and others” in terms of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution read with Section 99(1)(f) of the ROPA.