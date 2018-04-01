ECP to continue receiving complaints on electoral rolls till April 24

ISLAMABAD, April 1 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue the process of registration of new voters, correction and exclusion of voters’ name from its preliminary electoral rolls-2018 till April 24.

According to the ECP, the commission has included the names of all those in voters lists who received their national identity card from period 2013 to 2018.

The ECP’s display centers have continued receiving complaints of citizens related to their registration, correction or removal of names from the electoral rolls. These 14,487 display centers have been set up across the country where citizens were visiting and submitting their complaints with the respective display center staff.

The commission has established 7,928 display centers in Punjab, 2,585 centers in Sindh, 2,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,429 centers in Balochistan. 81,00,000 new voters have been registered while the names of 8,00,000 voters have been removed from the voters lists while the draft voter list contains around 104 million voters.

The commission has updated its 8300 short message service (SMS) and asked the voters to check the details of their vote registration by sending SMS with CNIC number to 8300. The provincial governments have been contacted for ensuring provision of facilities to voters particularly women voters in 89,500 polling stations for next general elections 2018.

All polling stations have been linked with the goggle map while the commission has completed the training of lead trainers.

According to statistics of preliminary electoral rolls-2018, total registered voters in the country have reached the figure of 104,267,581 with 58.463,228 male and 45,804,353 female voters.

Out of total registered voters 59,740,095 voters were from Punjab, 22,066,558 voters were from Sindh, 15,239,571 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,194,311 voters from Balochistan, 2,296,849 voters from FATA and 730,197 voters from federal capital.

In Punjab, the male voters were 33,294,012 while female voters were 26,446,083. In Sindh the male voters were 12,275,322 while female voters were 9,791,236.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the male voters were 8,690,376 while the female voters were 6,549,195. In Balochistan the male voters were 2,428,370 while the female voters were 1,765,941.

In FATA the male voters were 1,386,032 while the female voters were 910,817. In federal capital the male voters were 389,116 while the female voters were 341,081.