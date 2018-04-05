ECP to continue hearing objections on delimitation on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue hearing objections related to the new delimitation of constituencies for the upcoming general election on Friday.

According to schedule announced by the ECP, the commission will hear objections on Friday regarding delimitation of districts included Chitral, Dir Bala, Dir Payan, Buner, Swat, Manshera and Shangla.

The delimitation objections received from districts of Mardan, Nowshera and Swabi will also be heard by the commission.

The commission has started hearing objections on delimitation of constituencies-2018 from April 4. The process of hearing the objections will take place till the end of this month.

The commission has received so far 1286 objections on delimitation of the constituencies throughout the country.

It said, out of total objections, 706 objections were received from Punjab, 284 from Sindh, 104 from Balochistan and 192 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that the ECP had continued receiving objections on delimitation from across the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The process of accepting objections on delimitation from citizens throughout the country will continue upto April 24.

The ECP had established a facilitation centre at its secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies.

Five teams have been constituted to receive the objections pertaining to all four provinces, federation and FATA in the office hours, it added.

The commission has also launched the details of objections on proposed delimitation of the constituencies 2018 along with proposed maps by the petitioners on its website for public convenience and transparency.

This facility will be helpful to all stakeholders to understand and get informed about current status and ongoing activities regarding delimitation of constituencies, the ECP said.