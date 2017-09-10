ECP constitutes seven monitoring teams for NA-120 bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

has constituted seven monitoring teams based on 20 officials from

Islamabad and four provinces for NA-120 bye-election Lahore-III.

According to ECP, these well-equipped teams with having

cameras, transport and supporting staff will start their duties from

Saturday evening.

It said that these teams will monitor the observance of code

of conduct and performance of biometric machines and send report to

the ECP.

It said that these teams will also immediate report to

Returning Officer concerned, District Returning Officer, Provincial

Election Commissioner Punjab, Central Monitoring Committee Islamabad

and the ECP in case of violation of code of conduct in the

constituency through telephone, fax, whatsapp or email.

It said that on receiving any such report from the team, the

commission will take action.

It said that senior officials of ECP’s IT wing were also

included in these teams, who will examine the performance and other

aspects of BVM machines on technical grounds and send report to the

ECP.

It said that the commission was strictly monitoring the code

of conduct for bye-election and never allow any candidate or

political party to violate code of conduct.

It said that the commission has already served a notice to the

provincial Minister Bilal Yaseen and directed him not to participate

in political activities otherwise strict legal action will be taken

against him.