ECP constitutes seven monitoring teams for NA-120 bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
has constituted seven monitoring teams based on 20 officials from
Islamabad and four provinces for NA-120 bye-election Lahore-III.
According to ECP, these well-equipped teams with having
cameras, transport and supporting staff will start their duties from
Saturday evening.
It said that these teams will monitor the observance of code
of conduct and performance of biometric machines and send report to
the ECP.
It said that these teams will also immediate report to
Returning Officer concerned, District Returning Officer, Provincial
Election Commissioner Punjab, Central Monitoring Committee Islamabad
and the ECP in case of violation of code of conduct in the
constituency through telephone, fax, whatsapp or email.
It said that on receiving any such report from the team, the
commission will take action.
It said that senior officials of ECP’s IT wing were also
included in these teams, who will examine the performance and other
aspects of BVM machines on technical grounds and send report to the
ECP.
It said that the commission was strictly monitoring the code
of conduct for bye-election and never allow any candidate or
political party to violate code of conduct.
It said that the commission has already served a notice to the
provincial Minister Bilal Yaseen and directed him not to participate
in political activities otherwise strict legal action will be taken
against him.
