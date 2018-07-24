ECP chief to visit polling stations in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 24 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan would visit various polling stations in Rawalpindi to observe the polling process in connection with general election 2018.

The chief election commissioner is scheduled to visit Divisional Public School, Dhoke Kala Khan, Shamshad (Number of polling stations 53 to 63 for PP-14), Pir Mehar Ali Shah-Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), Murree Road ( Number of polling stations 193 and 195 of NA-62 and 69 and 71 for PP-16) and Government Degree College for Women, 7th Road, Satellite Town.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan has directed the police to provide foolproof security to chief election commissioner upon his arrival in the city.