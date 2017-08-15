ECP asks political parties to submit accounts’ statement by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

on Tuesday asked the political parties to submit their statement of

bank accounts for financial year 2016-17 by August 29.

According to ECP, in terms of article 14 of the Political

Party Order, 2002, a party, which fails to submit its statement of

accounts under Article 13, will not be eligible to obtain election

symbol for contesting elections for Majils-e-Shoora (Parliament) and

provincial assemblies.

The commission has reminded the political parties that in

terms of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, they have

to file with the commission their statement of accounts.

Under Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every

political party will submit to the Commission within sixty days from

the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of bank

accounts of the party on form-I duly audited by a Chartered

Accountant.

The statement of accounts of the party is required to be

accompanied by a certificate signed by the party leader stating that

no funds from any source prohibited under Political Parties Order,

2002, were received by the party and that the statement contains an

accurate financial position of the party.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted in form-I as

prescribed under the Political Parties Rules, 2002, it added.

The ECP said that printed forms are available, free of cost,

in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices

of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The party leaders of all the political parties have been

advised to submit the statement of accounts of their parties, duly

audited by a Chartered Accountant, by August 29, 2017 positively.

It said that the statement will be delivered to the Secretary,

Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission

Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad by party leader

or through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the

party leader.

It added as per provisions of rule 11 of the Political Parties

Rules, 2002, any statement received through post, fax, courier

service or any other mode will not be entertained. Prescribed form-I

can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.