ECP asks media to discourage all forms of hate speech

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked media to discourage all forms of hate speech that can be interpreted as incitement to violence or has the effect of promoting public disorder.

The Election Commission of Pakistan in its 15 point code of conduct issued for media for the coverage of general election 2018 scheduled to be held on July 25, has asked all media houses to follow professional standards and strive for accuracy, balance and impartiality as far as possible.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will evolve a suitable mechanism for the implementation of Media Code of Ethics prepared by the representatives of various media organizations.

The Complain Committee will be headed by Additional DG (PR), ECP, comprising the representatives from PBA, APNS, PCP, CPNE, PTV, PBC, NPC, PFUJ, SAFMA and SAWN will also look into the matter.

During the election period all media have a duty to ensure that the public are properly informed about relevant electoral matters such as political parties, candidates, campaign issues and voting processes, said a press release issued by ECP.

Publicly owned media have a specific mandate requiring fairness and non-discrimination in their election reporting and not to discriminate against any political party or candidate.

Media should encourage journalism of the highest standards in their election coverage and try to the best of its ability to avoid all forms of rumors, speculation and disinformation, particularly when these concern specific political parties or candidates and where malicious intent is demonstrated,

News media should try the best of its ability that news, current affairs, interviews, talk-shows, analysis and information programmes are not biased in favour of, or against, any party or candidate.

While it is not always possible to cover all candidates in an election, the media should strive to ensure that all candidates/parties shall be subject to journalistic scrutiny and appropriate media coverage according to its area of target audience.

Freedom of expression and the rights of journalists to report freely should be respected by all parties/candidates and state authorities during the election. There should be provision of full access to information during the election period and afterwards.

There should be no prior censorship of any election coverage/programme. All political parties and state institutions must issue a clear statement that the media will not be penalized for broadcasting/publishing programmes/Contents merely because they are critical of a certain party or a type of politics.

Neither the authorities nor media outlets should interfere with the broadcast of any election programme or election coverage unless there is a real danger or threat of imminent harm and violence.

The media shall not be held responsible legally for unlawful statements made by candidates or party representatives and broadcast during the course of election campaigns. This, however, will not apply to the repeat/recorded telecasts or publications.

Any candidate/party which has been defamed or is a victim of gross misrepresentation or other illegal injury by broadcast of information should be entitled to a correction and where appropriate granted an opportunity to reply.

All media should also be careful to comply with any obligations of balance and impartiality that the law may place on them.

The duty of balance requires that parties/candidates receive news coverage commensurate with their relative importance in the election and the extent of their potential electoral support.

State and private media are urged to keep a clear distinction between, editorial/opinion, news and paid content. There will not be paid or sponsored news, election evaluation, analysis and editorial opinion.

Publicly owned media should grant all political parties/candidates airtime and news space for direct access programmes on a fair and non-discriminatory basis.

During elections, the media should endeavor to provide special information programmes that provide an opportunity for members of the public to put questions directly to party leaders and candidates, and for candidates to debate with each other on policy matters and issues that are of great concern to the electorate.

Candidates standing for office should not, however, act as anchors or presenters during the election period.

Attempt to air special information programmes regarding policy matters and the issues of public importance should be aired during prime viewing or listening hours.

Broadcasters and publishers have greater editorial discretion in relation to such content than the news. But such discretion is subject to the general obligation of balance and impartiality.

Publicly owned media outlets are obliged to broadcast voter education programmes, at least to the extent that this is not already sufficiently covered by other information initiatives.

Voter education programmes must endeavor be accurate and impartial and must attempt effectively to inform voters about the voting process, including how, when and where to vote, to register to vote and to verify proper registration, the secrecy of the ballot (and thus safety from retaliation}, the importance of voting, the functions of the offices that are under contention, and similar matters.

These programmes should reach the greatest number of voters, including where most relevant, through programmes in regional languages and targeting groups traditionally excluded from the political process, such as women, the under-privileged, and religious and ethnic minorities.